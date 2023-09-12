The Georgia Bulldogs are undefeated through two games in the 2023 college football season, but they might not have two of their top players on the field when Georgia football guns for its third-straight victory this campaign on Saturday.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart implied that safety Javon Bullard is not yet at his 100 percent due to an ankle injury that limited the defensive back in practice, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens-Banner Herald.

“Georgia safety Javon Bullard (ankle) wasn't able to do much at practice, Kirby Smart said.”

Meanwhile, Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who has yet to play in the 2023 season, is still seemingly not close to being ready for Saturday's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at home, also according to Smart (via Weiszer).

“Kirby Smart said that WR Ladd McConkey (back) is “trying to come back,” and they are trying to figure out what he may be able to do.”

Bullard played in each of the first two games of the Bulldogs this season but suffered a sprained ankle in last Saturday's 45-3 victory at home over the Ball State Cardinals. A preseason All-SEC first-team selection, Bullard is viewed as an important figure in Georgia's defense. In two games in 2023, Bullard has recorded five total tackles.

As for McConkey, the Bulldogs are still waiting for his return to action. In 2022, McConkey was among the team's chief weapons downfield, finishing the campaign with 762 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 58 receptions.

Even if both Bullard and McConkey get ultimately ruled out for the South Carolina game, the Bulldogs would still be the overwhelming favorite to win that matchup at Sanford Stadium in Athens.