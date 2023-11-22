Georgia football coach Kirby Smart detailed what the rivalry with in-state rival Georgia Tech means ahead of this week's matchup.

“Geographically, they're close,” Kirby Smart said, via Griffin McVeigh of on3.com. “They're in our state. You're playing for something every time you play them. You're playing for a state championship and I think that's always important. They do a good job… A lot of respect for Brent (Key) and the job they do.”

Georgia sits at 11-0 on the season going into the matchup with Georgia State, and is already locked into the SEC championship game against the Alabama football program. Georgia State and Brent Key's team sits at 6-5, and a win over Georgia would be a huge upset for the program. Luckily, a win is not necessary for Georgia State to become bowl eligible.

For Georgia, the Bulldogs could possibly be locked into the College Football Playoff with a win this weekend against Georgia State. A loss in the SEC championship to Alabama would make things interesting, but if that is the only loss, Georgia would still have a strong resume.

It will be interesting to see how Georgia fares this weekend, while many are looking ahead to the SEC championship game against Alabama football, Smart's team places a lot of meaning on the rivalry game with Georgia State. It will be worth watching Saturday to see what happens.