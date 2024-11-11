The Georgia Bulldogs' hopes of a third national title in four seasons took a hit on Saturday afternoon following a 28-10 loss in Oxford to the Ole Miss Rebels. At the center of this loss is quarterback Carson Beck, who opted against a jump to the NFL to return for one more season in Athens. Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a dream season for Beck has turned into something more resembling a nightmare.

Carson Beck has thrown nine interceptions over Georgia's last four games, and an NCAA-worst 12 picks on the season. His play has prompted some to wonder whether the Bulldogs would be better off making a midseason change at QB. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not one of those wondering about this hypothetical change.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Smart was asked about potential changes on the offensive side of the ball, including possibly benching Carson Beck, whose struggles for most of the 2024 season have been well-documented. Smart's response was direct and definitive.

“Absolutely not. We've got the quarterback we've got, who is completely competent and capable and understanding of our system, and gives us the best chance to win,” Smart said bluntly, shutting down the notion of a quarterback controversy before it could even manifest.

A slight regression for Carson Beck this year would've been understandable, given the losses of All-American tight end Brock Bowers and 2nd round draft pick Ladd McConkey. But Beck's backslide has been far more abrupt than anyone would've expected coming into the season… so much so, the NFL is now starting to take notice as well.

Kirby Smart better hope that the noise isn't getting into the head of his signal-caller. The Bulldogs have what may be the equivalent of a College Football Playoff eliminator this Saturday when they host the 7th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.