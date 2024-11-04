Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck came into the season as the favorite to be the No. 1 quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and amid his regression, he has seemingly slid back and could end up being selected much later than he and analysts had been envisioning before the season.

“If the draft happened tomorrow, my guess is Beck would be drafted in the third round,” Dane Brugler wrote in The Athletic. “He was viewed as a potential first-rounder after last season (his first as a starter), because of the progress he showed in each game — he took care of the football and took what the defense gave him while leaning on his weapons, notably Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers. … Beck has NFL tools. But when things haven't gone according to plan, he has struggled to make second-reaction plays and create. It is a hard sell to draft a quarterback in the first round who can't consistently produce out of structure.”

Carson Beck threw three more interceptions during Georgia football's win over Florida on Saturday, bringing his season total to 11, which is already higher than the six he threw during the entire 2023 season. As mentioned by Brugler, Beck has seemingly regressed with the departures of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, struggling in high-profile games against Alabama and Texas, and in matchups against Kentucky and Florida.

How far has Carson Beck fallen in the 2025 NFL Draft?

When it comes to where Beck ranks in comparison to other quarterbacks in this class, the general consensus seems to be that he is now behind Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami, according to Nick Baumgerdner of The Athletic.

Sanders has put some impressive play on tape with Colorado in his time, but his size and arm strength give some pause, while Ward is having the best season of his career as he joins the best supporting cast he has ever played with at Miami. Beck, while staying at Miami, has not dealt with the downgrade in supporting cast particularly well.

The main critique of Beck is that while he is good in structure and when not pressured, he has not been strong when he has to create for himself or is dealing with pressure.

In a weak class, Beck could still go higher than some anticipate, but teams seemingly have multiple real questions about what he could do at the next level. Hopefully, Beck can close out the season strong, as Georgia likely will play in multiple high-profile games down the stretch.