The Georgia football team enters a must-win game this weekend, but it will be a tough one as they face the No. 1 ranked team in the country in the Texas Longhorns. As fans lock in their predictions for the Georgia football team, head coach Kirby Smart previewed the matchup about being underdogs.

Smart was speaking with Scott Van Pelt of ESPN on his show where they touched on the game against the Longhorns where in an unusual turn of events, the Bulldogs are underdogs instead the favorites. When Pelt asked Smart about that, the head coach would down play the narrative, but still say it provides “extra motivation.”

“We really haven't talked about it much because, you know, I don't think that lasts so long in a game,” Smart said. “It doesn't last the whole four quarters. So it's sometimes, it's extra motivation, and our guys have talked about it a little bit, but it's not a position that we've been in a lot, but it's one that you can take advantage of, or you could do something about it.”

Georgia football's Kirby Smart on the takeaway from Alabama loss

The turning point of the Georgia football team was losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in late September in what was a thrilling game. However, while some may believe that the Bulldogs are still disappointed by the result which they probably are, Smart would say to Van Pelt that there was still positives to take away from the game.

“It's that you never out of it,” Smart said. “You know, that you're never out of a game, and that you keep fighting. And the best part about that game is we got to play in that atmosphere, because the atmosphere was incredible, and now our guys get some confidence going into another tough atmosphere on the road in the SEC.”

Georgia football's Kirby Smart on playing against Texas

The Georgia football team are coming off a win to Mississippi State on a two-game in streak where he also spoke about the “pressure” the program has on them heading into the matchup against the Longhorns and what he'e seeing from the fans.

“Well, whether it's about the playoffs,” Smart said. “Whether it's about the SEC championship, whether it's just about being a competitor, there's pressure in every game, and there's pressure in every game you play in the SEC, this one no different. It's an opportunity for us to go show who we are and go play a really good football team. So, I think you're blessed when you play at Georgia and you play these kind of games, and our guys will look at it that way.”

“They're loving it,” Smart continued. “I've had a lot of people being a Georgia alum, reach out and talk about how pumped they are to go to Austin for the first time. A lot of them are probably going to be broke because of how much they had to pay for it, but they're excited.”

The Georgia Bulldogs faces Texas Saturday night.