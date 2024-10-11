As Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart looks to further motivate his team ahead of their matchup against Mississippi State still reeling after the loss a few weeks ago to the Alabama Crimson Tide, it could be a blessing in disguise. As fans lock in their predictions for the upcoming Georgia football game, the same sentiment was echoed by legendary former head coach Nick Saban.

Nick Saban gives advice to Georgia football's Kirby Smart

Saban was on “The Pat McAfee Show” where they spoke about the Bulldogs' next game Saturday where they have to shift their focus after the disappointing loss to the Crimson Tide on Sept. 28. However, Saban would reveal that he sent a message to Smart about how it is a positive rather than a negative.

“I texted Kirkby and told him after the Alabama game, this might be the best thing that ever happen to you,” Saban said. “Losing early sort of gives your team a wake up call. So all the things you’ve been preaching about, focus, attention to detail, discipline. Now all those things seem to have more meaning because you had a consequence and you got humiliated to some degree. Anytime you lose when you’re the #1 team in the country, just like Alabama did last week.”

It has been known that the Georgia football team and Alabama have had their own rivalry, really because of how much Saban and Smart each have meant to their respective teams. Now with Saban having retired, he provides his insight into the sport and even further built off the relationship with Smart to send him a message giving him motivation.

Nick Saban reinforces his point

Saban would go on to prove his point with his own history saying that when the Crimson Tide won championships, they usually had a loss that would be the reality check needed to obtain their ultimate goal. Now looking at the Bulldogs, they could be in the same boat after the heartbreaking defeat to the Crimson Tide a few weeks back.

“And I said this might be the best thing that’s ever happen to you,” Saban said via The Pat McAfee show. “Now when you lose a game and you’re a coach or a player that doesn’t resonate very well because you’re sort of down in the dumps that you didn’t win, but in the long run sometimes it helps. I mean, we only had two teams that went undefeated the whole time I coached, and we won national championships with one loss most of the time, and most of the time we lost, we needed to lose, because we weren't focused on the right stuff.”

At any rate, the Georgia football team is currently ranked No. 5 in the country as they have a 4-1 record, 2-2 in conference play in the SEC. Ever since the defeat to Alabama, they beat Auburn and now look to take down Mississippi State Saturday who has a 1-4 record, 0-2 in conference play.