The Georgia football team suffered a tough upset loss against Ole Miss in Week 11. As a result, Georgia's place in the College Football Playoff rankings will likely take a big hit when the next reveal comes on Tuesday night. On top of that, a video surfaced on Monday of Georgia defensive back Jake Pope celebrating with Ole Miss fans following the loss. Shortly after, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart laid into Pope, even calling him an “idiot,” per Palmer Thombs of On3.

“What an idiot. Just stupid,” Smart said. “I didn’t see it until today. He’s embarrassed about it. That’s a childhood friend of his. Just not real smart. But to be honest with you, I don’t really have time to waste on that. My focus is on Tennessee.”

Smart is clearly unhappy with Pope celebrating with Ole Miss, even though the clip was with one of his old friends. The video showed Ole Miss lineman Reece McIntyre, who Pope played with at Buford High School in Georgia. The Ole Miss fans rushed the field, and it seems that Pope was celebrating, for some reason.

It's not a good look for Pope, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, even if the two are childhood friends.

However, after Smart called Pope an idiot, he stated he didn't have time to focus on that much. In Week 12, Georgia has a huge game against Tennessee in Athens, and the Bulldogs backs might be against the wall after the loss to Ole Miss.

Georgia was at No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, but a loss to Ole Miss will likely drop them down a bit. After the Tennessee contest, Georgia finishes against UMass and Georgia Tech.

All in all, Kirby Smart is not thrilled with the video of Pope going viral, especially with the way things turned out on Saturday in Oxford.