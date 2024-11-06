The college football regular season is winding down and the College Football Playoff picture is coming into focus. With a month to go in the regular season, it's time for the selection committee to start ranking the top 25 teams in the nation each week.

On Tuesday night, the committee released its first CFP rankings before Week 11 of the season. There will be a new set of rankings each week before the playoff field is unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 8, the morning after the conference championship games are completed.

Here are the selection committee's initial set of rankings before Week 11, beginning with the team that has topped the AP poll for three consecutive weeks.

Oregon (9-0) Ohio State (7-1) Georgia (7-1) Miami (FL) (9-0) Texas (7-1) Penn State (7-1) Tennessee (7-1) Indiana (9-0) BYU (8-0) Notre Dame (7-1) Alabama (6-2) Boise State (7-1) SMU (8-1) Texas A&M (7-2) LSU (6-2) Ole Miss (7-2) Iowa State (7-1) Pittsburgh (7-1) Kansas State (7-2) Colorado (6-2) Washington State (7-1) Louisville (6-3) Clemson (6-2) Missouri (6-2) Army (8-0)

This story will be updated.