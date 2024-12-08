Following a back-and-forth SEC Championship between Georgia and Texas, college football fans all over social media went buck wild following the Bulldogs' walk-off touchdown by Trevor Etienne.

While some thought that Texas had this game in the bag following Carson Beck's first-half injury, Georgia didn't quit, forcing this game to reach overtime.

In overtime, Texas added a field goal, however, Georgia's six-play, 25-yard drive ended in a walk-off touchdown, crowning the Bulldogs as SEC champions.

And following the victory, college football fans from all across the nation erupted on social media.

Georgia football stuns social media world with SEC Championship win vs. Texas

Because Georgia football's quarterback went down in the last play of the first half, not many people predicted that the Bulldogs would come away SEC champions.

A college football analyst for Barstool Sports, Liam Blutman, was ready to call this game dead once Beck was hurt, drawing similarities to Florida State's situation last year when Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending injury.

“1. I hope Carson Beck is ok,” Blutman wrote. “2. Is Georgia out of the CFB Playoff if they lose tonight and Beck is out for the season? The committee set the precedent last year, right?”

Now, this was seemingly satirical considering the laughing gif below the post, but who knows how the committee would've handled Georgia's football program when determining the seeding of the College Football Playoff.

Along with Blutman's shot at the CFP committee, fans of every college football program in the nation rushed to social media to either support Georgia or drag Texas.

Here are some of the best posts:

Not only did social media users enjoy poking fun at Georgia and Texas, but the refs weren't free from being scrutinized.

And while college football fans had their fun on social media, nothing will take away the fact that the Georgia football program is SEC Champions, following a heated battle against Texas.