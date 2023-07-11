Georgia football has been at the center of controversy for a few years now. The Bulldogs may be a great team on the field. However, it is their antics off it that make life hard for them. An uptick in speeding and road mishaps has been plaguing Coach Kirby Smart's roster. He unveiled his internal plan for it.

Negative press has been all around Georgia football. From the recent resurfacing of Kenny Pickens' involvement to a lawsuit to Marcus-Rosemy Jacksaint getting a speeding charge, the plate is quite full for the Bulldogs. Coach Kirby Smart was asked about all these concerns. He immediately answered with a probable internal measure in a statement, via Marc Weiszer of Athens-Banner Herald.

“I don’t know if we can ever eradicate speeding, I don’t know if that’s possible, but I’m going to damn sure try because I don’t think that what we’re doing right now has been effective enough,” he declared.

He also posited that these concerns are hard to deal with given the age group his roster belongs in.

“It’s one of the things we want to manage but it’s a tough situation to manage when you have 18 to 22-year-old men and a lot of them are driving for the first time. …We continue to work on that. I don’t have the exact answer. I wish I did,” Smart argued.

It is a nice start that Georgia football is recognizing that they should start fixing their internal protocols on team behavior. Will they be able to salvage their negative press?