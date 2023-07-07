It seems each day it becomes a bit harder for head coach Kirby Smart to deny that Georgia football has a cultural problem. On the same day that junior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint plead guilty to speeding (90 mph on 45 mph limit on highway), freshman linebacker and four-star recruit Samuel M'Pemba was also cited for speeding, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

He was going more than 30 over the limit and was given a ticket. The highly-touted prospect was not arrested like Rosemy-Jacksaint, who spent roughly an hour in jail when his traffic violation occurred back in May. While this can be seen as young men just getting carried away or having a moment of weakness, legal troubles have consistently befallen the program this year.

It is well-documented by now Jalen Carter's alleged involvement in a fatal car accident that killed former player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. He was arrested during the NFL Combine in March and plead no contest. While obviously not to that degree, there have been multiple other driving incidents this offseason involving the Bulldogs.

The problems extend beyond the road, though. Most recently, the Atlanta Constitution-Journal reported that 11 players remained with the team after women reported violent encounters to the police. Georgia football responded saying that a player credibly accused of such a crime is automatically suspended. With a number that high, people will wonder if harsher penalties are needed.

At a time where the Bulldogs are at the height of their program's history and seeking a third consecutive National Championship, their character is objectively being tarnished. Kirby Smart and others will deem that unfair, but there needs to be a swift change in the community's police reports before public opinion changes.