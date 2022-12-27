By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

As Georgia football and Ohio State football prepare for the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spilled the tea Monday about how he nearly convinced Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud, who is going to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, to come to play in Athens instead of Columbus.

Via 247Sports:

“Went all the way across the country and got to sit in his home and visit with him,” Smart said. “He has a really good disposition about him. He’s not real high, not real low, not real emotional. He keeps a really level head, which to me, at quarterback, is one of the number one qualities you can find. He came on a visit to our place as well, and got to see him at the Heisman. He’s just matured. To see him grow, he’s always had tremendous arm strength and touch and velocity on throws, but he’s become a complete quarterback there in their system.”

Nothing but praise and respect from Kirby Smart for Stroud, one of the best signal-callers in the country and a future star at the next level. He even came on a visit to Georgia as Smart pointed out, but Stroud ultimately chose Ohio State instead.

Stroud led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record in 2022, throwing for 3,340 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He is the real deal. But, the Bulldogs also have a top-notch quarterback of their own in Stetson Bennett. He guided Georgia to a perfect 13-0 campaign.

Despite the admiration from Kirby Smart for Stroud, he’ll be hoping to get past the Buckeyes on Saturday and move one step closer to repeating as national champions.