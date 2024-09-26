As people are locking in their predictions for the upcoming No. 2 Georgia football team contest against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in a top-five battle, there is no doubt it's highly anticipated. One could argue that the Georgia football team and Alabama have formed a recent rivalry, mostly between head coaches Kirby Smart and Nick Saban.

Some people would even argue that Smart compares to Saban in a multitude of ways, but the Bulldogs head coach wants none of it as he feels he's not “on the pedestal” that the recently retired icon was on according to ESPN.

“We've been really good the last few years and had a lot of success and I'm certainly thankful for that. But in no way, shape or form does that put me on the pedestal or the statue that he was on,” Smart said. “I think there's a group of people out there leading their programs who are really good coaches, and they're lucky to have the programs that they do.”

“But I don't see it as a one-person spot or role or whatever word you want to use for it right now, not with him gone,” Smart continued. “I see it as a lot of guys out there competing and seeing who's going to be the best and who's going to have the next run — if there is one.”

Kalen DeBoer is now the head coach of the Alabama football team and while they are still successful, Smart could maybe breathe easier since Saban has got the better of him in their matchups.

Nick Saban sings the praises of Georgia football's Kirby Smart

While he retired from being a head coach, Smart would say how involved Saban is with college football still.

“I feel like he's still in it, so I don't really see it as there being a shadow,” Smart said via ESPN. “He's announcing, he's still involved, he's still trying to make things right in our game, with Congress or whomever. He ain't going nowhere. This dude loves it, and he is going to be part of it for a long time. The game is better with him in it. I just have so much respect for him. He's just not coaching anymore, and I don't get any more chances to beat him.”

The respect is far from being one-sided as Saban would sing the praises of Smart and what he has done in college football thus far, especially since the Bulldogs coach was in the learning tree.

“Kirby's done as good a job as anybody in college football, and he was patient and smart when he was [at Alabama] to wait for the right job,” Saban said. “Kirby had the right perspective on things. So many coaches take jobs because they think, whether it's money or the title, that it's going to promote their career. The only thing that promotes your career is winning, and we were in a great position here to continue winning and having really good defenses.”

“Some guys aren't patient enough to do that, but Kirby was and it paid off for him,” Saban continued. “He got what is probably the best job in the SEC and made it even better.”

The Georgia football team takes on Alabama Saturday night.