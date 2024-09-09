In recent years, the Georgia football team has been one of the best college programs in terms of pumping out NFL talent. The Bulldogs have been one of the best college football teams in general as they have won two of the last three national titles, and they have been so good because of the NFL talent on their team. Clearly head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are doing something right.

The transfer portal is a major part of college football right now, and the Georgia football team isn't immune to portal losses. They happen to everyone, and there are a ton of things that go into a player's decision to transfer.

“Every kid’s different, every kid’s in a different spot,” Kirby Smart said, according to an article from On3. “Like, what age am I? How much am I playing, do I like an opportunity somewhere else? What’s going on with my family, my family dynamic? I don’t think there’s a cookie cutter answer to that question. I wouldn’t delve into specifically each kid that I deal with. I think that’s relative to me and the kid, not for public consumption, but certainly there’s conversations.”

For Smart, it's unfortunate when someone wants to leave his program because he knows that NFL teams like players that have been developed at Georgia.

“And you know, the transfer portal is an option for some guys to think about going somewhere else,” Smart said. “And you know, it’s unfortunate, because the feedback we get from the NFL is there’s nowhere they’d rather have players than here developing.”

NFL teams love Georgia football

According to Kirby Smart, the Georgia football team is loved by NFL teams. They like the way that their players are developed, and the program gives guys a good chance at making it to the pros.

“Countless teams have told me the kids that come out of your program are so much better off and developed for having stayed even over playing because of what kind of practice they get and who they get to go against practice,” Smart said. “They feel like their best evaluation is when they come to our practice and see guys go against each other. That’s not anything directly at Brock and Pop, not at all. Both those guys were awesome young men, great young men for our program.”

Right now, it sounds like NFL scouts would rather see a player coming from Georgia than anywhere else in the country.

“I mean, we sell the use of our personnel and the playing of our players, we sell it against (others),” Smart said. “But all you gotta do is talk to one NFL person and they’ll tell you that they’d much rather have quality over quantity. They’d much rather judge you on the plays you play, and they’d much rather players training in Georgia than anywhere else. So there’s not a lot to argue in regard to that.”

With Kirby Smart in charge, it doesn't seem like any of this is going to change any time soon. This 2024 Georgia team once again has a lot of NFL talent, and they are one of the best teams in college football because of it. The Bulldogs have a good shot at winning their third national title in four years.