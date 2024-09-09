Georgia football has mostly cruised through their first two games. Clemson gave them a competitive first half, but Kirby Smart and company steamrolled the Tigers in the second half. In Week 2, Georgia took it to Tennessee Tech 48-3 in Athens.

Despite the non-competitive scores, Georgia has accumulated a laundry list of injuries already this season. The Bulldogs are dealing with a number of bumps and bruises along the defensive line and a big injury at tight end, according to Connor Riley of DawgNation.

“Tight end Oscar Delp left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury and did not play in the second half. But Smart provided a positive update on the Georgia tight end.

‘Oscar is good. Oscar is fine,' Smart said.”

On the defensive line, the injury issues extend far beyond just one player.

“On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia’s defensive line will again be worth monitoring,” Riley wrote. “Warren Brinson, Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod all missed Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech, though Brinson did dress out. Smart said Brinson looks good and will hopefully be able to practice on Monday.”

Star pass rusher Mykel Williams also missed last week's game after suffering an ankle injury against Clemson that has him in a walking boot. Williams is still rehabbing, according to Smart.

More information will be released later this week when Smart is required to put out an official injury report, a new rule for SEC conference games. A new injury report will be released every day of the week starting on Wednesday.

Georgia kicks off SEC slate against Kentucky

Georgia gets rolling in their conference slate in 2024 this weekend when they head to Lexington to take on Kentucky. Kirby Smart's club is looking to keep things rolling after two dominant wins to start the season.

The Bulldogs will be seeing a familiar face on the other side when the two teams take the field on Saturday night in primetime. Kentucky starting quarterback Brock Vandagriff spent the previous three seasons as a backup at Georgia, sitting behind Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck.

Vandagriff had an extremely rough showing last week in a 31-6 loss to South Carolina, completing just 3-of-10 passed for 30 yards and an interception. His QBR out of 100 topped out at a measly 1.2. The Georgia transfer was then benched for Rutgers transfer Gavin Wimsatt, but is still set to start for the Wildcats this weekend.

Vandagriff will need a much better showing if he wants to survive and give Kentucky a chance to win against the elite Georgia defense that has suffocated opposing quarterbacks for years. As for Georgia, all indications are that they should keep on rolling on Saturday night.