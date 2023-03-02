Georgia Football has some real dogs on the roster but that doesn’t mean that they can’t fly. Bulldogs outside linebacker Nolan Smith proved as much at the NFL Combine on Thursday, posting a 41.5-inch vertical that got everybody’s attention.

Smith didn’t have as great of a season as he did in 2021 as he missed time with a pectoral tear, but he still managed to tally 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks for the Georgia defense as a senior. Those numbers were both tied for fourth on the team with defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who could potentially be taken with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, while Smith’s production and athleticism have caught the eyes of scouts and executives, it’s been his intangibles that have really shown during his time at the NFL combine. Not only in his inclination to preach the values of hard work but also his genuinely heart-wrenching speech about the passing of teammate Devin Willock.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nolan Smith’s compelling, emotional, and raw testimony on the tragic passing of Georgia teammate Devin Willock. The first time he has spoken publicly regarding this. Such a devastation for the program and respective families, losing both Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a staff… https://t.co/oh2sY7DV9N pic.twitter.com/7kcfMxJibL — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 1, 2023

Smith is projected to go in the first half of the first round of the upcoming draft, and it isn’t hard to see why. They already say that a team can never have too many edge rushers, and with Smith also capable of stuffing the run, he’s the type of player that will be in the league for a long time.

Especially with his mindset.

The only real concern about Smith is his size at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, as some teams may question his long-term durability in a long, grueling season.