Georgia football linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. can breathe a sigh of relief after his reckless driving charges were dismissed, according to ESPN.

“Mondon, who was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police on July 10, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving too fast for conditions during a hearing at Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court on Monday.”

Mondon's attorney, Billy Healan, has released a statement concerning the legal update on the Bulldogs player.

“We feel like this was the appropriate resolution,” Healan said. “Smael accelerated too fast, but he was not racing and wasn't reckless. He has paid his fine, and he is ready to move on from here. Smael is scheduled to graduate in December and had no prior traffic incidents.”

Mondon was arrested on July 10 by the Athens-Clarke County Police after he was spotted driving a car that was seemingly racing with another vehicle. He was recorded driving at a speed of 75 mph, which was way faster than the 40 mph that was assigned to the area. Mondon was alleged to be racing against his Georgia football teammate and Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones, but he denied it. The police also reported that Mondon denied familiarity with Jones.

“On the way to the jail, Mondon continued to deny that he knew Jones, according to the report. The officer asked Mondon about his remark about the group chat, and Mondon ‘changed the subject and began asking about my personal life.'”

Mondon, a five-star recruit by Georgia football in 2021, appeared in 13 games for the Bulldogs in the 2023 campaign. That season, he collected three sacks and 68 combined tackles to go with a pass defended. Before committing to Georgia, Mondon got offers from other big-time programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Clemson Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolin Gamecocks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels, and Tennessee Volunteers to name some.

Georgia, which went 13-1 overall in 2023, is scheduled to open its 2024 college football campaign on Aug. 31 against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.