The Georgia football program is preparing for another strong SEC run ahead of the 2024-25 season. Georgia's roster is full of talent; however, two players have found themselves in legal trouble. Linebacker Smael Mondon and offensive tackle Bo Hughley were arrested during the week for reckless driving charges, per ESPN.

Booking records from the Athens-Clarke County Sherrif's Office showed the two players were charged with separate misdemeanors. On Tuesday, authorities charged Bo Hughley with failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road and reckless driving. Documents showed he posted a $26 bond and was released at 10:08 p.m., as noted by ESPN's Heather Dininch.

One day later, Smael Mondon was charged with racing on highways/streets and reckless driving. Records show he also paid $26 and was released at 12:25 a.m. on Thursday.

Mondon appeared in 13 games with the Georgia football team during the 2023-24 season. He amassed seven starts at linebacker and ranked second on the team with 68 tackles. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Bo Hughley is coming off a redshirt season.

Dininch noted that Mondon's racing charges are significant due to the program's tragic history with the behavior.

In January 2023, Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car wreck in Athens.

Following the accident, ESPN reported Georgia football players and their cars were involved in at least 10 reports of traffic-related moving violations in Athens-Clarke County in the five months following the incident.

Thankfully, one seems to be hurt from Mondon and Dinich's incident.

Georgia football looks to bounce back in 2024-25

Despite the legal trouble faced by two of their players, Georgia as a team looks to improve upon their 2023-24 showing. The Bulldogs went undefeated the entire year until their SEC Championship matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama beat Georgia 27-24 and shockingly removed the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff berth.

Georgia wants to prove they are the top dog going into the 2024-25 season. Their roster is built for short and long-term success. One future recruitment addition got the football world buzzing.

The Bulldogs landed the No. 1 edge player in the 2025 recruiting class. Isaiah Gibson chose the Bulldogs over a slew of other schools, including Tennessee, Auburn, and South Carolina.

Gibson is a five-star player, per On3 recruiting rankings. He is a 6-foot-3, 263 pound edge who will give quarterbacks in the SEC a significant challenge.

“I have those relationships with Georgia,” Gibson said, per On3. “I am close to the coaching staff, it is a school close to home and I have relationships with the coaches and the team. That made a big difference for me.”

“With Georgia, anything is possible,” Gibson added. “Georgia is just a great place. The overall way that coach Smart runs the program, I feel like it is amazing. It’s remarkable, honestly.”

“There is a lot I like about Georgia. I have always had them high on my list. They prepare you to be your best. Georgia puts players into the NFL.”

The Georgia football team hopes their future talent will shine as they approach a pivotal era.