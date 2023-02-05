Rivalries are the lifeblood of college football. They bring out passion, hatred and savage trash talk. There are certain games that fans never miss, the ones that take priority over every other weekend obligation and chore. However, there is a time and place. At the Senior Bowl, the priority was unity, especially for Georgia football.

Bulldogs running back and two-time National Champion Kenny McIntosh signed footballs for fans, including one donning an Alabama sweatshirt, per Mike Griffith of DawgNation. McIntosh clearly does not bring the rivalry home with him once the season ends. He capped off his Georgia career with his best season yet, rushing for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns while also snagging another 504 yards in the air.

McIntosh caught a receiving touchdown and had over 120 yards from scrimmage in the hard-fought Peach Bowl versus Ohio State. The dual-threat running back will hope there are plenty of teams interested in his services come the NFL Draft this April.

The Alabama and Georgia football rivalry will be under the microscope next season, as Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are going for the three-peat, a feat not even Nick Saban has accomplished. The stakes are perhaps higher than ever for the two preeminent programs in college football today.

Of course, the Senior Bowl was a particularly emotional event for Georgia football. It was the first time any Bulldog had suited up for an official game since offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a tragic car accident last month. Rivalries will naturally feel petty as the whole community continues to mourn.

Perhaps McIntosh’s nice gesture will help fans keep perspective the next time they are consumed by rage. It is only just a game, even if it doesn’t always feel that way.