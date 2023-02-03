Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already made it clear that Dak Prescott is the team’s franchise quarterback. But he has also confirmed that the team will look to add another quarterback through the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Senior Bowl practice currently underway, Jerry Jones has taken the opportunity to take a closer look at several prospects. It now appears that he could have his sights set on one quarterback in particular.

Following Wednesday’s Senior Bowl practice, Jones spoke about former TCU Quarterback Max Duggan.

“He just looked comfortable. He looked confident. And he was really throwing the ball around. He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.” stated Jones via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

Duggan, who spent his collegiate career in Texas, could be the perfect option for this Cowboys team.

During his four seasons at TCU, Duggan stuffed the stat sheet. Over 47 games, he threw for 9,618 passing yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. On the ground, he added 1,865 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

This past season, after regaining the starting job, Duggan took over the nation. In his final season, he threw for 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. On the ground, he added 423 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

With the season that Duggan put together, TCU earned a spot in the National Championship. Duggan himself also finished second in Heisman voting.

Duggan will likely be available in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. If Jerry Jones is a fan of the quarterback, he could be an option on day two or three.

Given time to learn from Prescott, Duggan could potentially be the next man up in Dallas.