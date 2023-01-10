By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Almost like clockwork, the Georgia Bulldogs started the scoring in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, with Georgia football engineering a five-play drive that was capped by a Stetson Bennett 21-yard rushing touchdown to put the defending champions ahead early against the TCU Horned Frogs.

That touchdown run by Georgia football’s on-field leader came just nine yards short of tying a QB record set by former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 2017 National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers.

Bennett was cool, calm, and collected right from the get-go of the game, as he and the rest of Georgia football acted in the first quarter like it’s been on this stage several times before. Bennett went 7 of 8 for 111 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions in the opening period on top of his aforementioned exploits on the ground.

Georgia football has a balanced offense and defense, and they have not wasted much time in flexing their muscles on both ends of the field against an upset-seeking TCU squad.

The Horned Frogs responded to that Bennett rushing TD right away with a quarterback rushing score of its own, with Max Duggan finding the end zone on a much shorter 2-yard rush.

Georgia football is seeking its second straight National Championship Game win in the College Football Playoff era.