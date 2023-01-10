By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs did not waste much time in showing the TCU Horned Frogs why were they the overwhelming pre-game favorites to win this College Football Playoff National Championship Game showdown. Georgia football started the game like a house on fire, racking up 17 points while holding down TCU down to just seven points.

That’s the highest point total for any team in the first quarter of any National Championship Game since the BCS era, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Georgia’s 17 pts scored is the most in a 1st Quarter in BCS/CFP National Championship Game history.

Bennett started Georgia football’s offensive onslaught with a 21-yard rushing touchdown off of a five-yard drive in the first period to put the Bulldogs ahead right away. The Bulldogs would later force a turnover that they converted successfully into a field goal for a 10-0 lead. TCU answered that with a Max Duggan touchdown on the ground but whatever hope the Horned Frogs generated after that score was immediately flattened by Bennett when he found wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard touchdown reception.

Georgia football entered the date with the Horned Frogs undefeated, though, the Bulldogs had a close call in the CFP semifinals in the Peach Bowl when they narrowly escaped with a 42-41 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Bulldogs are barely having any trouble in blowing out the Horned Frogs as of this writing, with Stetson Bennett and company doing a fantastic job on both ends of the field.