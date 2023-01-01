By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Stetson Bennett and Georgia football couldn’t have asked for a better way to ring in the new year: by making history.

On Saturday in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State football, the Bulldogs made all sorts of records with their come-from-behind win. Trailing 38-24 early in the fourth quarter, it looked like Georgia was on its way to a painful defeat. However, after the defense stepped up to keep their hopes alive, Bennett took over and allowed Georgia to take the lead with under a minute left.

The Buckeyes had the chance to win when they got into field goal range and the scores at 42-41, but kicker Noah Ruggles’ attempt from 50 yards went wide left to the frustration of Ohio State football fans.

With the win, Georgia football became the first team ever to win a College Football Playoffs game when trailing by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. Prior to their incredible feat, teams who own such lead were undefeated 19-0, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Stetson Bennett, for his part, set an individual milestone as well. He actually threw for 190 yards in the fourth quarter, which is now the most by any player in the final quarter of a playoff game. Overall, he complete 23 of his 34 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns. Bennett also had seven carries for one touchdown for good measure.

It’s certainly a game that Georgia football won’t forget any time soon. And true enough, it would be better if they can get the job done in the national championship game against TCU.