By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Prior to Stetson Bennett Georgia taking on Max Duggan and TCU in Monday night’s National Championship, Bennett earned high praise from a former Bulldogs QB1.

Current Los Angeles Rams quarterback and former Georgia QB1 Matthew Stafford appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay prior to the game. While on the show, he took the time to speak on Stetson Bennett.

“It’s been really fun to kind of watch him mature and grow as a player as we all got to see the last couple of years and his ability to lead this team is pretty special. It kind of happens differently sometimes, on certain nights for him. Whether he’s using his legs or throwing the ball around but he’s done a great job of leading them and got them back to this game which is a heck of an accomplishment.” stated Stafford.

Stafford then added, “You’ve got to be comfortable in your own skin. I think guys in the locker room gravitate and respect guys that are comfortable with who they are, whether it’s Stetson Bennett, Tim Tebow, or whoever it is, just be yourself. Guys love that about him. I’ve got some buddies and some coaches that are still around the program and on the staff and they say nothing about who he is as a kid, as a player, what he brings to the team, and the offense. It’s a cool thing.

Stetson Bennett himself has proven to be an elite option at the quarterback position. After leading Georgia to a National Championship last season, he once again put them in a position to do so this season.

Stetson Bennett and Georgia are currently taking on TCU in the National Championship. Halfway through the first quarter, Georgia leads 7-0.