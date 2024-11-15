The Georgia football team is aiming to redeem itself from a painful showing against Ole Miss. But questions arose about the health of star running back Trevor Etienne with No. 7 Tennessee next.

The Bulldogs will have to watch Etienne take the sidelines. Georgia officially ruled out its leading rusher Thursday night, with Pete Nakos of On3.com helping confirm Etienne's status.

Etienne has been dealing with a lingering rib injury. He sustained the ailment against Florida and left the second half two weeks ago. The junior then finished the Ole Miss loss handling just six carries and tallying 24 yards. Etienne's longest run was only six yards down in Oxford.

Head coach Kirby Smart unveiled via Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247 postgame that Etienne's ribs were “hurting him some” and impacted his practice participation.

“You know, he was not able to do a lot during the week,” Smart shared. “He got to run a lot, but he didn't get to rep, take shots, and take the physical contact that you probably need on Tuesday, Wednesday.”

Smart added how Etienne's ribs were “hard on him.” He praised how tough he played despite the ailment.

“But he didn't feel like he had the same juice. He felt like he was a step slow,” Smart added.

Georgia RB options with Trevor Etienne out

Etienne is a significant scratch against the Volunteers. Especially for a Georgia team fighting to stay in the race for both the Southeastern Conference title game. The 7-2 Bulldogs are also pursuing one of the 12 College Football playoff spots.

Who does Georgia hand the ball off to now? Etienne isn't the only banged up running back.

Cash Jones also showed up on the injury report. Jones carried the ball four times but ended with -3 yards against the Rebels. Jones is dealing with a foot ailment per Dawgs247.

The Bulldogs likely need freshman Nate Frazier to embrace a heavier load. The native of Compton, California led Georgia with 12 carries for 47 yards and scored the lone touchdown last Saturday. He currently has 72 carries for 333 yards and three touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Frazier came to Athens as a prized four-star and California's fifth-ranked prospect for the 2024 class by 247Sports.

Unfortunately for Frazier, he's the lone healthy RB option for Georgia. Branson Robinson remains out with a knee injury from Oct. 12. Jones could still play, but he's listed as questionable.

Georgia remains a 9.5-point favorite to knock off the Volunteers. The Bulldogs will also have rabid fan and World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Cody Rhodes as a guest on campus through ESPN College Gameday. A Georgia loss, however, severely damages the Bulldogs' SEC Championship game and CFB postseason hopes.