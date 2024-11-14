ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tennessee Volunteers are viewed with skepticism by college football pundits, and for good reason. Tennessee had a great month of September but has since struggled, despite consistently winning. In September, Tennessee was thriving, its offense roaring. The Vols looked — in that first month of the season — like the 2022 team which won the Orange Bowl over Clemson and delivered a magnificent campaign. In October and the first half of November, Tennessee has fallen short of the 2022 team's standard. The Vol offense has been clunky more often than not. The defense is what has held the team together, particularly in a close and tense win over Alabama. Tennessee was able to make big defensive plays against Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has wobbled this season but has shown how good he can be when he is locked in and playing at his best. Tennessee was able to make Milroe play poorly, and that — as much as anything else — is why the Vols have just one loss.

Tennessee has benefited, however, from not playing some of the SEC's heavyweights. The Vols have not played Texas. They have not played Texas A&M. They have not played Ole Miss. The favorable schedule might be the main reason the Vols have a better record than other SEC championship contenders.

This bring us to this weekend's game in Georgia against the Bulldogs.

Tennessee has to not only beat a quality opponent, it has to do so on the road. The Alabama win was at home. This is a test away from Knoxville, against a Kirby Smart-coached opponent which is coming off a loss and is in a must-win situation in terms of staying alive in the SEC title race and, probably, the College Football Playoff race. This is not one of the best Georgia teams we have seen, but it is still a good team, playing at home, and having everything to play for. There is widespread skepticism that Tennessee can go Between The Hedges and win, but the flip side of that skepticism is that if the Vols can pull off the win, they will earn fresh respect and trust. It's an all-cards-on-the-table moment for Tennessee in 2024, and we will see how the Volunteers hold up in Athens.

Tennessee-Georgia Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Georgia won, 38-10.

Overall Series: Georgia leads the all-time series, 28-23-2.

Here are the Tennessee-Georgia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-Georgia Odds

Tennessee: +9.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +265

Georgia: -9.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tennessee vs Georgia

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

Carson Beck is just not a good quarterback for Georgia. He has consistently turned the ball over. He has not consistently played well this season. Beck is going to commit a few turnovers in this game, and that's why Georgia simply won't be able to win by 10 or more points, which is what it needs to do to cover. Tennessee's defense is good and will get to Beck enough to keep this game close.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is angry and motivated. The Dawgs are in must-win mode and are playing a season-saving, season-defining game. If they lose here, they're done. They're not going to let an average Tennessee offense outplay them. They will hammer the Vols' offense and win this game 23-10 or 24-7, something like that.

Final Tennessee-Georgia Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Georgia, but we can't make a spread bet on the Dawgs with Carson Beck struggling the way he is. We think you should stay away from this game.

Final Tennessee-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -9.5