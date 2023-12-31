Georgia football just absolutely smashed Florida State 63-3 to win the Orange Bowl. It was completely one-sided from the jump as the Bulldogs gave the Seminoles no chance. The game got so out of hand, that one Georgia player decided to go live on Instagram mid-game.

Warren Brinson, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, had no chill on Saturday night as he took to IG Live during Georgia football's blowout win. It was absolutely hilarious to see. Luckily, Bleacher Report got a snapshot before Brinson hopped off Live.

 

Hey, when you're winning by A LOT, why not hop on Instagram Live and have some fun? Georgia football made sure to put the game away early, as they ended the first half with a 42-3 lead. Florida State failed to score a single touchdown and it was just a beat down throughout.

RECOMMENDED
Kirby Smart between Florida State and Georgia football logos
Georgia football's Kirby Smart blasts Florida State opt-outs for not playing Orange Bowl

Benedetto Vitale ·

Florida State football HC Mike Norvell with Robert Griffin III after Orange Bowl loss to Georgia
Robert Griffin III blames College Football system for Florida State's ugly Orange Bowl game

Jay Postrado ·

Kirby Smart (georgia football head coach) as the guy on top and Mike Norvell (Florida STATE football head coach) as John Cena
Florida State football's horrific Orange Bowl loss to Georgia leads to wild reactions

Rexwell Villas ·

To be fair, pretty much everyone believed the Bulldogs were going to win this game. Especially considering the Seminoles had numerous starters sit out the Orange Bowl. Meanwhile, Georgia football played most of their starters, but Brock Bowers didn't play. Clearly, this team didn't need him to take down Florida State.

With that said, this is how both of these teams will end the season. The Seminoles end the year with a sour taste in their mouth while the Bulldogs trolled their opponent on IG Live. Well, at least Brinson did. Maybe Georgia football took their frustrations out on Florida State after being knocked out of the College Football Playoffs by Alabama.