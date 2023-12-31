A Georgia football player went live on Instagram mid-game during the Orange Bowl with the Bulldogs blowing out Florida State.

Georgia football just absolutely smashed Florida State 63-3 to win the Orange Bowl. It was completely one-sided from the jump as the Bulldogs gave the Seminoles no chance. The game got so out of hand, that one Georgia player decided to go live on Instagram mid-game.

Warren Brinson, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, had no chill on Saturday night as he took to IG Live during Georgia football's blowout win. It was absolutely hilarious to see. Luckily, Bleacher Report got a snapshot before Brinson hopped off Live.

Georgia lineman Warren Brinson really went on IG live MID-GAME during UGA's 63-3 win over Florida St 💀 pic.twitter.com/S2RYc21Flc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2023

Hey, when you're winning by A LOT, why not hop on Instagram Live and have some fun? Georgia football made sure to put the game away early, as they ended the first half with a 42-3 lead. Florida State failed to score a single touchdown and it was just a beat down throughout.

To be fair, pretty much everyone believed the Bulldogs were going to win this game. Especially considering the Seminoles had numerous starters sit out the Orange Bowl. Meanwhile, Georgia football played most of their starters, but Brock Bowers didn't play. Clearly, this team didn't need him to take down Florida State.

With that said, this is how both of these teams will end the season. The Seminoles end the year with a sour taste in their mouth while the Bulldogs trolled their opponent on IG Live. Well, at least Brinson did. Maybe Georgia football took their frustrations out on Florida State after being knocked out of the College Football Playoffs by Alabama.