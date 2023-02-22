The Georgia Bulldogs entered the 2022 season with sky-high expectations. As the defending champions, they were under pressure for most of the year. Fortunately for them, Georgia football had another historic campaign.

After not winning the national title for more than 40 years, Georgia managed to win back-to-back championships. Georgia defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship, the largest margin in a bowl game ever. The team also became just the third school to complete a season 15-0 in the modern era.

But success will come with a price. Many of Georgia’s key players have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett and unanimous All-American Jalen Carter are some of the names that played their final game for the program in the CFP Championship Game.

Because of that, the Bulldogs will need to rebuild themselves with their 2023 recruits. Not only that but head coach Kirby Smart was able to bring some transfers that can be game-changing factors right away.

With that being said, here is the Georgia Bulldogs’ sneakiest 2023 transfer portal move for the upcoming season.

Georgia football’s sneakiest transfer portal move: WR Dominic Lovett

Following its postseason success, Georgia became an intriguing destination for most high-level prospects. 247Sports ranked Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class as the second-best in the nation, only trailing the Alabama Crimson Tide. On the other hand, the Bulldogs placed just No. 41 in the transfer portal.

However, the moves they made were crucial. They brought in cornerback Smoke Bouie from Texas A&M and wide receiver RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State. Both were four-star recruits and some of the best players available on the portal.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Most notably, Georgia football signed wideout Dominic Lovett out of Missouri. With WR3 Adonai Mitchell transferring to Texas, both Lovett and Thomas could have big roles in 2023. The problem with the latter is that he was arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to an Athens-Clarke County Jail official. This means that although he is still in the program, it is uncertain how it will affect his time in the field.

That leaves Lovett as Georgia’s sneakiest transfer portal move for the 2023 season. He was the No. 7 player and the top wideout in the portal.

In his last season with the Missouri Tigers, Lovett had 56 receptions for a team-high 846 yards plus three touchdowns. All those numbers were improvements from his freshman campaign. For his performances, the wideout earned First-Team All-SEC honors by the end of the season. He joined potential first-round pick Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee and future teammate Ladd McConkey.

Since he played in the SEC for the past two years, Lovett is likely very familiar with Georgia’s 2023 opponents. He already had many chances to face those teams, which could come in handy later in the season.

Against the Tennessee Volunteers in 2022, he had 47 yards and a score. Versus South Carolina, the then-sophomore finished the day with career-highs in catches with 10 and 148 yards.

Additionally, Lovett has faced the Bulldogs in the past. So, to some extent, he is familiar with the team’s system and even some of the players. This could certainly help in his transition to the program, allowing him to fully adapt quicker than other transfers in the conference.

All things considered, Dominic Lovett might become the best and sneakiest move Georgia football has made in the transfer portal for the 2023 season. He can be impactful in Week 1 and could become an important piece of the team’s offense on its quest to win a third consecutive national title.