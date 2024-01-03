The Georgia football team got big news on Brock Bowers' status for the 2024 season as he announced his NFL Draft positioning

The Georgia Bulldogs have won two national championships under coach Kirby Smart, and tight end Brock Bowers has been a big part of both of them. The 6-foot-4, 240 pound Napa, California native is a junior but recently revealed his thoughts on the 2024 NFL Draft.

It's been a busy off-season for the Bulldogs in terms of news on the NFL Draft front. Running back Kendall Milton announced his decision on Monday. A star offensive lineman for Coach Kirby Smart's team also announced his Draft intentions.

On Tuesday, January 2, Bowers' decision for the 2024 NFL Draft was announced.

Bowers Announces Pro Intentions

The Georgia football TE Bowers announced that he will forgo his senior season and will enter the NFL Draft, which is being held in downtown Detroit this spring.

The tight end's decision came after he did not play in the Orange Bowl vs. Florida State due to injury. Quarterback Carson Beck was without Bowers' services but still threw for over 200 yards in a 63-3 win over the Seminoles.

Bowers leaves behind an impressive legacy with the Bulldogs.

He had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown against Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in a 2022 College Football Playoff game. He followed that up with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Coach Nick Saban in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Georgia Football's Loaded 2024 Schedule

The Bulldogs have a tough schedule waiting for them in fall of 2024.

Coach Smart's team plays vs. Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers on August 31 and vs. the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas on October 19.

Without Bowers, the going could be even more difficult. Bowers is considered to be the top tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft and a likely first round pick.