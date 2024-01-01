Orange Bowl MVP Kendall Milton has called it a career at Georgia, and is now NFL Draft bound

The Georgia Bulldogs now own the two biggest blowout victories in college football bowl game history, and even more impressive, they've done so in their last two bowl games. Last year, the Bulldogs beat the TCU Horned Frogs like a drum in the National Championship to the tune of a 65-7 final. This year in the Orange Bowl, the Bulldogs walloped undefeated ACC champion Florida State by the final score of 63-3, led by the game's MVP, running back Kendall Milton, who finished with 104 yards and two touchdowns on just nine rushing attempts.

Milton, a senior who graduated in December, will use his Orange Bowl performance as a fitting curtain call to his collegiate career, and ideally as an impressive jumping off point for a career in the NFL, which is what he shared with Dawg Nation and all of his followers on X today.

Although Kendall Milton is not considered to be among the top running back prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, his final season at Georgia has undoubtedly boosted his draft stock. Milton finished the season with a streak of nine straight games with at least one rushing touchdown, including nine TD's in the last five games. With tremendous size — 6-1, 220 lbs. — and no shortage of experience playing in big games under the bright lights against the best competition in college football, Milton will likely be a day two or early day three pick in the NFL Draft.

Milton departs Georgia as the 20th leading rusher in school history with 1,839 yards, and his 23 rushing touchdowns are 12th best among Bulldogs running backs.