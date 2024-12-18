One of the biggest names in the transfer portal is former USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who announced that he would be looking for a new home in 2025 after spending the last two seasons in Los Angeles. Branch immediately becomes one of the top options on the market and will be highly coveted by college football powerhouses all over the country.

As soon as Branch enters the portal, fans all over the country started to envision the explosive wideout donning their team's colors. As it turns out, there is already a list of likely suitors for Branch's services. Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida and Louisville are the primary schools to watch in Branch's recruitment, according to On3 Sports.

Georgia is an easy fit to see, as the Bulldogs have been anchored down by a subpar receiving core all season that drops too many balls and doesn't have a go-to weapon for Carson Beck. Michigan has been in a similar boat, and pairing Branch with Bryce Underwood next season would be extremely entertaining. Oklahoma and Miami also stick out as intriguing spots while the two schools battle for former Washington State QB John Mateer.

Other college football powers such as Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and many others also made an effort to earn a commitment from Branch out of high school when he was a five-star recruit and one of the top prospects in the nation, and it's way too early to count any of them out in this cycle. Any of those teams can still join the mix for Branch as he gets closer to a final decision.

Branch had a down year in 2024, as did USC as a whole, after he burst onto the scene in 2023 as a freshman. During his two seasons with the Trojans, Branch has caught 78 balls for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He has been an elite return specialist as well before the Trojans took him off of kick return duties in 2024. However, Branch was one of the best return threats in college football, scoring a touchdown on both a punt return and a kickoff return.

Branch is transferring with his brother, Zion, who is a former four-star recruit also leaving USC. Branch made 41 total tackles in two seasons with the Trojans, and the two brothers are expected to transfer together.