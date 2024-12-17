The winter transfer portal woes continue for universities, with this instance happening to USC football. The Trojans are losing Zachariah and Zion Branch to the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The tweet also mentions how the brothers are expected to go to their next destination together.

USC football went 6-6 on the year in their first season in the Big 10. A bumpy season occurred for the Trojans, as they'll deal with a variety of moves. From quarterback changes to traveling across the country, there was more endured mentally this season than in previous ones. Also, Zion Branch received minimal playing time during his redshirt freshman season. A change of scenery is likely what he was gearing for.

The Branch brothers inked an NIL deal with Jordan before the season began. Their chemistry was on full display throughout the season despite the down year for the program. However, some believe that players who enter the portal are ineligible to play in the College Football Playoff. Luckily, USC isn't in the CFP, but they're in a bowl game.

They'll participate in the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M football. Funny enough, the Trojans secured their first win of the season in Sin City. They're hoping to finish their season with a win in the same place.

Zachariah, Zion Branch leaving USC football highlights transfer portal moves

Since the winter portal is open from December 9-28 this year, many players are hopping in, hoping for another opportunity. Regardless of that, there's been a caveat that isn't displayed. If a player enters the portal, they don't have to leave the university until they commit to one. For example, if the Branch brothers don't find another university, they're still able to play for the Trojans.

However, a big part of why athletes are leaving schools is because of the window for opportunity. The longer they wait, the less and less likely it is for them to find a school that's willing to sign them. Also, CFP-eligible teams have a five-day window to enter as soon as their season ends. Despite that, teams might have their positional needs addressed before then.

Even with the brothers entering the portal, they can participate in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Aggies. Luckily for them, the SEC team is solid in their own right, with an 8-4 record. Also, the Branch brothers will have schools looking at them since they're officially in the portal. They can play for the Trojans and prepare for the big game while a school offers them an NIL deal. In the meantime, it'll likely be business as usual for USC football.