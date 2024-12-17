ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Sam Houston plays in their first FBS Bowl game as they face Georgia Southern in the R&L Carriers New Orleans bowl. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia Southern-Sam Houston R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl prediction and pick.

Georgia Southern-Sam Houston Last Game – Matchup History

Georgia Southern comes into the game at 8-4 on the year under Clay Helton, who was linked to other head coaching vacancies. They opened the season with a loss to Boise State but would go 6-2 in conference play, winning three of their last four. They ended the season with a 29-20 victory over Appalachian State for their eighth win of the year. Meanwhile, Sam Houston was 9-3 this year. They had an early loss to UCF, and would lose to Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State, but ended the season with an upset, beating Liberty 20-18. Still, they will be with an interim coach as K.C. Keeler has accepted the job at Temple.

Overall Series: Georgia Southern and Sam Houston have not faced off before. Georgia Southern has played in six previous bowl games, winning three of them. They last won a bowl in 2020 and have since lost two straight. This is Sam Houston's first FBS Bowl game.

Here are the Georgia Southern-Sam Houston College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Southern-Sam Houston Odds

Georgia Southern: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Sam Houston: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Georgia Southern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Southern has been led this year by JC French. He has completed 249 of 377 passes on the year for 2,619 yards. Further, he has thrown 16 touchdown passes, while having seven interceptions on the year. French has been sacked 24 times but has also run for a total of 205 yards while scoring once on the ground. The run game for Georgia Southern has not been great this year. Jalen White has 147 carries this year, but for 654 yards, but with 12 scores. OJ Arnold has 63 carries for 316 yards and four scores.

In the receiving game, Derwin Burgess leads the way. He comes in with 53 receptions for 603 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Josh Dallas has 41 receptions for 568 yards and five scores. Finally, Salen Cobb has 50 receptions for 557 yards and four scores this year.

Georgia Southern is 83rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 120th in the nation in opponent yards per game. Meanwhile, they are 103rd in the nation in opponent rushing yards while sitting 123rd against the pass. Marques Watson-Trent has led the team in tackles, with 110 this year, while he has forced four fumbles and has 1.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Chance Gamble has six pass breakups and three interceptions, while Marc Stampley Jr. has seven pass breakups, three interceptions, and two sacks.

Why Sam Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Watson has led the way for Sam Houston this year. He has completed 152 of 253 passes this year for 1,598 yards. He also has 11 touchdown passes, but with has eight interceptions on the year. Still, he has been great on the ground this year. Watson has run 152 times for 623 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.

In the receiving game, the top target has been Simeon Evans. Evans has 43 receptions for 474 yards and five touchdowns this year. Evans has entered the transfer portal but has said he will play in this game. Qua'Vez Humphreys has also been solid this year. He has 18 receptions on the year for 362 yards and four scores. Noah Smith has brought in 35 receptions this year for 285 yards but has not scored. Finally, Ife Adeyi has 26 receptions for 238 yards and a score. In the running game, Jay Ducker has led the way. He has run 148 times for 719 yards and seven touchdowns this year.

Sam Houston is 17th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 14th in opponent yards per game. They are 49th against the run while sitting ninth against the pass. The top returning defense is Kavian Faither. He is second on the team in tackles, while having an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Final Georgia Southern-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

Currently, after K.C. Keeler moved on to Temple, 21 players have entered the transfer portal for Sam Houston. While the Sam Houston defense has been great this year, Caleb Weaver, Trey Fields, and Isaiah Cash are all in the transfer portal. Those are three of the top four tacklers, while also producing six interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Further, Georgia Southern has covered in three of the last four and still has the bulk of their production playing in this one. That will be the difference as Georgia Southern gets the win.

Final Georgia Southern-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick: Georgia Southern -5.5 (-110)