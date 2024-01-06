Georgia Southern women's basketball team stuns UL Monroe in one of the craziest finishes you'll see.

It’s not every day you see a wild finish in a basketball game. Especially the way the Georgia Southern women’s basketball game finished against UL Monroe. It was truly a spectacular finish on Saturday.

With just 10.3 seconds left, the Eagles were down 66-64. They quickly made their way down the court and scored a nice layup to tie the game. The UL Monroe women’s basketball team attempted to inbound the ball as quickly as possible. However, Georgia Southern intercepted the pass and launched a deep three. It somehow miraculously went in at the buzzer. As a result, the Eagles took home the win after scoring five points in the closing moments of the game.

Georgia Southern and UL Monroe just had one of the CRAZIEST finishes you’ll see all year 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qRXZ8gOr78 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2024

Is that just bonkers, or what? The amount of skill and luck involved just happened to play in Georgia Southern’s favor on that play. UL Monroe goes home with just a gut-punch of a loss. That has to be one of the worst ways to lose a game. Especially considering all they had to do was play strong defense. Clearly, everything fell a part for them in the closing seconds.

The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team advances to a 12-3 record. They look like a solid program this year, as they’re making noise in the Sun Belt Conference. The lady Eagles have been on point so far this season and if luck is on their side like this, then perhaps it will continue on in March.

The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team will face off against App State on Thursday, January 11.