The future WNBA draft pick continued her hot streak this season.

There's no question that Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest names in the sport across both men and women's basketball. The senior sensation has become must-see TV with her electrifying play and uncanny ability to drop logo-bombs in the mold of Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard. She dropped 40 points in the win against Michigan State when she drained the game-winning logo shot and she followed that up with her third triple double of the season in a win against Rutgers on Friday. It was Caitlin Clark's eighth career triple double with no other Division 1 player having more than three as per The Sporting News.

Caitlin Clark recorded her 8th career triple double with at least 25 points 👏 @CaitlinClark22 No one else in DI college basketball history has more than three. pic.twitter.com/4wd6d6x3gi — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 6, 2024

In Iowa's 103-69 win against Rutgers, Caitlin Clark finished with 29 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. She also added two steals and she shot 10-22 from the field 3-9 from three point range and 6-7 from the free throw line. This was Clark's third triple double of the season.

This year, Clark has been averaging a career-best 31.5 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Clark is expected to be a top WNBA draft pick whenever she declares for the draft. She is currently a senior at Iowa and has been eligible for the WNBA Draft since her junior year. But she also has a COVID year of college eligibility remaining should she chose to use it.

The Indiana Fever won the 2024 WNBA Draft lottery and hold the No. 1 pick. Clark has ties to the organization as her boyfriend Connor McCaffery works for the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers and Fever are owned by the same ownership group.