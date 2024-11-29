ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Georgia State Panthers (4-3) are on the road to take on the No. 8 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) Friday night. This game will continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia State-Kentucky prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Georgia State-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia State-Kentucky Odds

Georgia State: +29.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +4000

Kentucky: -29.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -50000

Over: 161.5 (-110)

Under: 161.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia State vs. Kentucky

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia State has some potential. They are probably not going to win this game, but there is a chance to keep it close. They are coming off a pretty good win over Tulsa, so there is some momentum there. They are scoring 75.3 points per game, but they also allow 73.9. Kentucky is the best team they have face up until this point in the season, so defense is going to be key. The Panthers do a good job keeping opposing teams frustrated from beyond the arc as they allow a 32.4 three-point percentage. If Georgia State can force Kentucky into some bad shots, they will keep this game within the spread.

Zarique Nutter is the best player on Georgia State. Their offense revolves around him, so whether they win or lose falls on his shoulders. He scores 17.2 points per game, and that is the second-most in the Sun Belt. He can really sway the outcome of a game, so Nutter has to be at his best. If he can have a 20-point game, the Panthers will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is ranked eighth in the nation for a reason. They are undefeated, and their wins have shown a lot of dominance. The Wildcats have beaten all non-power conference teams by at least 19 points, and they were able to beat a very good Duke team by five. Kentucky has proven that they are a true contender without John Calipari, and they intend to show just why on Friday night, as well.

Offensively, Kentucky has been unstoppable. Their lowest scoring game is 77 points against Duke. Other than that, they have put up 87 or more points in their other five games. That includes breaking 100 points three times. As a team, Kentucky averages 95.3 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field. They also shoot 39.9 percent from three. This is a very good team, so do not be surprised to see them put on an offensive clinic Friday night.

Five different players are averaging double digit points for the Wildcats. Amari Williams is just under 10 points per game, but he grabs over 10 rebounds per game. Kentucky is full of star players, and that is why they are off to such a good start. Oklahoma transfer, Otega Oweh, has been their best scorer, so expect a great game out of him. With Oweh and the rest of the lineup, Kentucky should dominate.

Final Georgia State-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

This game is simple for me. Kentucky is the better team, and their offensive output can not be ignored. With how well they score, I am fully expecting a blow out. I will take Kentucky to cover the large spread Friday night.

Final Georgia State-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -29.5 (-118)