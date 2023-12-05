ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Georgia Tech-Georgia prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgia Tech-Georgia.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Georgia Bulldogs are both making progress one month into their season. These teams started slowly out of the gate but have gotten better in recent weeks.

Georgia Tech stumbled through its first few games and lost a buy game at home to UMass-Lowell, but the Yellow Jackets — who also lost by 35 points to Cincinnati — eventually managed to figure out a few solutions and improve the way they play together. First-year coach Damon Stoudemire is inheriting a less-than-great situation and a roster which is unlikely to finish in the top half of the ACC, but he has just beaten Mississippi State and Duke to significantly transform Tech's season and raise the ceiling for what is possible with this team. Georgia Tech is getting the job done at the defensive end of the floor. Duke simply never looked comfortable this past Saturday against the Jackets' very active defense. Stoudemire is getting his guys to play with effort in every game, but we have seen a little more precision and attention to detail in these recent wins over Mississippi State and Duke.

Georgia lost to Oregon early in the season and then ate losses to Miami and Providence. None of those losses are terrible, since all three of those opponents were projected before the season began to reach the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Just the same, Georgia did not look like the better team on the court in any of those games. The Bulldogs needed a reason to believe they could be better than what they were. They might have found a spark for their season last week when they came back from a 17-point second-half deficit to stun Florida State on the road. Georgia was down big with under nine minutes left in the game and managed to come all the way back and spring a surprise. We will see if that win becomes a true catalyst for head coach Mike White's program.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Georgia College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +5.5 (-115)

Georgia Bulldogs: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Yellow Jackets really seem to be embracing Damon Stoudemire in his first season as head coach. Stoudemire took over from previous coach Josh Pastner and is certainly getting his players to play with maximum effort. The hunger is there. Now Stoudemire seems to be making progress in teaching defensive awareness and court sense, on top of pure effort. While coaching effort is important, coaches then have to get players to play smart, not just hard. Georgia Tech is evolving in that direction, and it's a very encouraging sign. Tech's wins over Mississippi State and Duke indicate the Jackets' ceiling is higher than Georgia's. Tech should at least be able to keep this game close, if not win outright.

Why Georgia Could Cover the Spread

The 17-point comeback win against Florida State could be a catalyst for major improvement. Georgia will certainly be confident heading into this game, and it is playing at home. Those are all great reasons to think UGA will cover the spread.

Final Georgia Tech-Georgia Prediction & Pick

This is a rivalry game between two unproven teams. It's a situation you should stay away from.



Final Georgia Tech-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +5.5