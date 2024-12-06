ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming College Basketball slate as we head back to the ACC for this next conference tilt. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) will take on the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4) as both teams play their first conference game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-North Carolina prediction and pick.

Georgia Tech Basketball will open conference play following their most recent 76-61 loss to No. 20 Oklahoma. The loss broke a two-game winning streak as the Yellow Jackets will play their third ranked opponent in their last five games. They'll look to shock the country as double-digit underdogs against UNC.

North Carolina Basketball most recently lost to No. 10 Alabama 94-79, marking their third-straight loss heading into this game. After a 4-1 start to the season, they're back at .500 and have yet to notch a win over a ranked opponent this season. They'll look to get back on track in their first ACC tilt here.

Georgia Tech-North Carolina College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-North Carolina Odds

Georgia Tech: +15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +920

North Carolina: -15.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: CW Network, ACC Network

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech is coming into this game following a tough 15-point loss to ranked Oklahoma. They were one of the many ACC teams that fell during the SEC/ACC challenge and they couldn't do much to stop their opponents 35.7% mark from three. They were also out-rebounded on the glass and gave up six more turnovers than their opponents, so they'll need to seriously tighten things up on both ends of the floor if they want to have a chance at this upset.

While the Yellow Jackets have had trouble stopping bigger teams in the paint, they have outstanding guard play with four of their backcourt players averaging double-digit scoring totals. They're also a very athletic team around the rim and could stand to force North Carolina into foul trouble if they're able to penetrate the defense. They're second-to-last in the ACC in terms of scoring margin, so Georgia Tech will have to play a perfect game to overcome this massive betting spread.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

After beginning their season at 4-1, the North Carolina Tar Heels haven't tasted victory since November 25. They've had hard fought contests against No. 4 Auburn, Michigan State, and No. 10 Alabama while failing to earn just one win during that stretch. They're still winless on the season against three ranked opponents thus far, so we have yet to see what this UNC squad is fully capable of when it comes to beating better teams. They're the strong favorites in this game, so we should see a bit of revenge as they try to showcase their talents.

The Tar Heels have a very skilled backcourt in RJ Davis leading the team in scoring (18.4 PPG) and Elliot Cadeau leading in assists (5.6 APG) and steals (1.8 SPG). They're also very good about rebounding the ball from the guard position, so they should be able to capitalize on the missed shots coming from the Yellow Jackets. We haven't seen this UNC team really push the pace in transition due to strong defensive opposition over the last few games, so expect them to get out in front on the fast break and look for transition buckets during this one.

Final Georgia Tech-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Georgia Tech has beaten the teams they should have beaten throughout this season, but they've folded against ranked competition and they're unlikely to find an upset on the road in this one. The Tar Heels are desperate for a win and after the last three haven't gone their way, they'll be looking to take their frustrations out on Georgia Tech.

Neither team has been covering the spread well with Georgia Tech going 2-8 ATS in their last 10 and North Carolina 1-4 ATS in their last five. North Carolina is 1-2 ATS when playing at home, but I expect this recent losing streak to be a real wake-up call for the squad. Expect them to play fast and resemble the team everyone thought they'd be during the preseason. Let's roll with North Carolina to cover the spread.

Final Georgia Tech-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -15.5 (-120)