College football Week 8 has a lot to live up to after last weekend exceeded its anticipated hype. But Week 8 is poised to take a mighty big swing at it.

As we've mentioned in previous weeks, the effects of conference realignment are in full effect, leading to weekly top-tier matchups between ranked teams, and more importantly, between Top 5 opponents.

Week 8 continues that trend when No. 5 Georgia heads to Austin to take on the No. 1 team in the country, Texas, in an SEC showdown. Additionally, another SEC clash barely missed being a Top 10 battle, as No. 7 Alabama travels to Knoxville to take on No. 11 Tennessee.

And that's just the beginning of what Week 8 has in store. There are five more games featuring AP Top 25 teams that are can't-miss matchups. Let's take a look.

No. 5 Georgia @ No. 1 Texas

We got a brief glimpse of this now-SEC matchup back in 2019 when Texas and Georgia clashed in the Sugar Bowl, but beyond that, the two programs have met just five times in history, with Texas holding a 4-1 advantage over the Bulldogs.

This Week 8 showdown is easily the marquee game of the slate, as it features two top-five teams. Texas has looked like the most complete team in the country so far, which is why they hold the No. 1 ranking. Georgia, on the other hand, hasn’t been as dominant as their past championship teams. Already down one game this season, the Bulldogs will be aiming for an upset in Austin. Currently, Georgia is a 4.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel.

No. 7 Alabama @ No. 11 Tennessee

Alabama got their revenge on Tennessee last season after the shocking upset in Knoxville the year prior, when the Vols pulled off a thriller that ended with the goalposts landing in the Tennessee River. In Week 8, the rivalry returns to Neyland Stadium for The Third Saturday in October.

Until that 2022 game, Tennessee had lost 15 straight to Alabama. Both teams have gone through some changes, with the Crimson Tide now under Kalen DeBoer's leadership instead of Nick Saban. What makes this game particularly intriguing is that both teams have been on similar paths recently, each suffering road upsets and then struggling to secure wins the following week. Something's got to give on Saturday.

No. 6 Miami @ Louisville

The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes will head to Louisville in Week 8 coming off a bye week. However, under Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes haven't fared well after byes, losing both regular season games following a week off, along with their lone bowl game in Cristobal's two previous seasons.

Louisville, once the only remaining ranked opponent on Miami's schedule, has since dropped out of the rankings after suffering two recent losses. The Cardinals will look to bounce back and provide a hostile environment in front of a sold-out crowd as they aim to get back in the win column in this crucial ACC matchup.

No. 24 Michigan @ No. 22 Illinois

Another team coming off a bye in Week 8 is the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines, who are looking to bounce back after their recent loss to Washington in a rematch of last year's national title game. This week, Michigan returns to Big Ten play against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini, one of the surprise teams of the season.

The Wolverines have won six straight against the Illini, but Illinois' last victory over Michigan came in Champaign, which is where this matchup will take place.

No. 8 LSU @ Arkansas

LSU pulled off an unforgettable upset last weekend, defeating Ole Miss in front of their famed home crowd in Baton Rouge. The dramatic victory has since propelled the Tigers back into the top 10. However, head coach Brian Kelly will need to keep his players grounded and focused as they prepare for another tough SEC matchup in Week 8 against Arkansas.

This has been a resilient Arkansas team that has already pulled off one major upset this season when they beat and then-No. 4 Tennessee. With the game being played at home in Fayetteville, this is one of those games that has upset potential written all over it.

Virginia @ No. 10 Clemson

Most fans are likely overlooking this ACC matchup in Week 8, but perhaps they shouldn't. Virginia, despite the program’s recent struggles, is quietly sitting at 4-2 with just one conference loss, which came last week in a narrow 24-20 defeat to Louisville.

Clemson, on the other hand, has been dominating its competition since a Week 1 loss to Georgia. On paper, this looks like another comfortable win for Clemson, especially with the game being played in Death Valley. However, this might be the Tigers’ first real test in weeks. An upset would be especially meaningful for Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, who previously served as Clemson’s offensive coordinator under Dabo Swinney.

Nebraska @ No. 16 Indiana

After their loss to Illinois at home weeks ago, Nebraska has yet to re-enter the top 25, despite winning two straight games against Big Ten opponents. Surprisingly, their next matchup might be one of the toughest of the season, as they face an undefeated Indiana team that has been the surprise of the conference this year.

Both the Cornhuskers and the Hoosiers are coming off bye weeks, so they should be fresh and as healthy as possible. With both teams still in the hunt for a spot in the Big Ten title game, this game carries significant weight, especially for Nebraska, who already has one blemish against Illinois. Indiana, led by Curt Cignetti, is off to a historic start. A win here would move them to 7-0 for the first time since 1967.