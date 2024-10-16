ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Alabama visits Tennessee in a battle of two teams with 5-1 records in the SEC. The teams also have 2-1 records for conference games, so this is a massive game for conference title implications. Alabama's backbreaking loss to Vanderbilt has put them into a must-win situation for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Tennessee also lost a recent game as double-digit favorites, which took away some of the juice in this matchup. This game would've been much bigger if these teams entered with undefeated records. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Alabama-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Alabama barely rebounded from their upset loss to Vanderbilt, going the distance with South Carolina before escaping with a 27-25 win. The Crimson Tide trailed 19-14 at one point, before rallying for a 27-19 lead. South Carolina scored a touchdown late to get the opportunity at a two-point conversion, but their quarterback airmailed the throw to give Alabama the win.

Tennessee suffered the same fate in Week 6 as Alabama. They suffered a devastating loss to Arkansas which halted the momentum of their season. It was a chance for them to rebound last week, but they only defeated Florida by six points as 14-point underdogs.

Here are the Alabama-Tennessee College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Alabama-Tennessee Odds

Alabama: -2.5 (-124)

Moneyline: -152

Tennessee: +2.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nico Iamaleava looked like a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy in the season's first few weeks. The true freshman has taken a step back over his last three games, which has led to the Volunteers covering just one of those three games and losing as double-digit favorites. Iamaleava hasn't gone over 200 yards passing since September 7 against NC State. The Crimson Tide haven't been performing as well on defense as the Nick Saban era, which made the schedule against some top offenses look scary. However, Tennessee's recent struggles should make it a bit easier.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

Despite the massive win at home over Georgia, it's still hard to be sold on Alabama with Kalen DeBoer. Alabama looked dominant over their first four games, but their disaster against Vanderbilt completely changed the perception of their season. Last weekend felt like a good opportunity for Alabama to get back on track and blowout a South Carolina team as 21-point favorites, but it was the complete opposite. South Carolina was a two-point conversion away from taking the game to overtime and possibly upset Alabama for the second straight week.

Final Alabama-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

The Alabama defense hasn't looked good over the past three games. Alabama allowed 40 points to Vanderbilt and 25 to South Carolina, two offenses with far less talent than Tennessee. DeBoer could have the Crimson Tide defense ready for Iamaleava, but he still isn't Nick Saban. We must erase our memories of the Saban era and realize a massive dropoff in coaching for the Crimson Tide this season.

Tennessee started the season with 50+ points in three consecutive games. They haven't been able to replicate that in SEC play, but this game has more shootout potential than the first three. Expect a back-and-forth battle between Jalen Milroe and Iamaleava in this game as the two teams tally 30+ points and hit the over.

The Volunteers have gone under in three straight games, but the Crimson Tide have gone over in their past four.

Final Alabama-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Over 56.5 (-110)