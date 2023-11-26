The Alabama QB wasn't just thrilled about the win, but for what it might mean for his chances to land a Heisman.

Alabama football's Jalen Milroe exploded joyfully after the team's thrilling win over Auburn in Saturday's Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide won the game after scoring a touchdown on a nearly impossible 4th and 31 attempt on a play believed to be called “Grave Digger.” The redshirt sophomore quarterback's elation wasn't just because of the win but also because of what the victory meant for his Heisman trophy candidacy. In fact, the signal caller was ready to receive the award immediately after the final whistle. Milroe let the expletives fly while jumping up and down exiting the Alabama sideline, pounding his chest and triumphantly raising his helmet in the air. Check out his wild celebration here:

“Give me the Heisman! Give me that motherf*cker!” Alabama QB Jalen Milroe was HYPED after their improbable game-winning touchdown 😤 (via @AlabamaFTBL)pic.twitter.com/EAhQPhurTA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 26, 2023

Despite his overwhelming enthusiasm — and very successful season as Alabama's quarterback, Milroe's candidacy is a bit of a longshot. While the dual-threat out of Katy, Texas, has passed for an impressive 2,526 yards with 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions, he hasn't received the Heisman attention garnered by other leading candidates. That list includes players like LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who have grabbed Heisman candidate headlines since late spring.

While only Daniels (208.0) and Nix (189.8) have a passer rating higher than Milroe's 179.6, Daniels and Nix lead the nation in touchdown passes with 40 and 37, respectively. Milroe's 12 rushing touchdowns as a quarterback are tied with nine other players for 22nd most in the FBS.

Four Alabama football players have won the Heisman trophy since 2009. They include running back Mark Ingram (2009,) running back Derek Henry (2015,) wide receiver DeVonta Smith (2020) and quarterback Bryce Young (2021).