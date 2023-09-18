The Alabama football empire as we know it could be crumbling. Or at least downsizing.

Following an unimpressive, 17-3 road victory over South Florida last Saturday, the Crimson Tide fell to No. 13 in the AP college football rankings. It is the first time the program has fallen outside the top 10 since Sept. 27, 2015, according to ESPN (snaps 128-week streak, which was second-longest ever).

Translation- Alabama has hit historic lows in the Nick Saban era. But, and there always seems to be a “but” when this team stumbles, that aforementioned 2015-16 season still culminated with a national championship win. That past turnaround should wipe away some of the disappointment currently sweeping Tuscaloosa.

Adding further reassurance is the fact that the largely unheralded Jake Coker was the Tide's starting quarterback that year. Fans have been justifiably unsettled by the team's crop of QBs this season. Saban has already tried out three different ones, but the job has yet to be locked down. If Bama made it work with a non-star before, who is to say it can't again, right?

Well, get ready for another “but.” Heisman Trophy winner and well-known juggernaut Derrick Henry started at running back in that classic 2016 championship game against Clemson. He set the tone with a 50-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 158 total yards on the ground and three scores. That type of dominance may never walk through Tuscaloosa again, let alone in 2023.

Fortunately, it looks like the top of the mountain might not be quite as daunting as it has been in the past. If Nick Saban can work out the glaring offensive issues, Alabama football can possibly climb its way back into title contention.

Coincidentally, their next game is a home matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, the team who knocked the Crimson Tide out of the top 10 all those years ago. The Rebels even carry the same ranking they did in 2015. Perhaps claiming victory in Bryant-Denny Stadium will allow the Crimson Tide to quickly alter this downward trajectory.