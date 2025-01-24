ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Georgia and Florida. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia-Florida prediction and pick.

The No. 5 Florida Gators host the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs in a critical SEC showdown on Saturday. Florida (17-2) looks to maintain its top-5 ranking, while Georgia seeks to prove its tournament credentials after three straight losses. Key matchup: Florida's senior guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin will need to neutralize Georgia's freshman forward Asa Newell, who averages 15.5 points per game. Clayton will also attempt to break the program record for consecutive games with a 3-pointer. With tournament implications on the line, expect an intense battle in the O'Connell Center.

Here are the Georgia-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Florida Odds

Georgia: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +390

Florida: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Georgia Bulldogs are primed to upset the Florida Gators on Saturday, leveraging their recent momentum and resilient performance in challenging SEC matchups. Despite dropping close games against top-ranked teams like Auburn and Tennessee, the Bulldogs have proven they can compete at the highest level, recently cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time in 14 years. Coach Mike White's squad has dramatically improved their defensive efficiency, rising from 132nd to 16th in adjusted defensive metrics, which will be critical in neutralizing Florida's offensive threats.

Key players like Asa Newell, who is averaging strong performances and recently scored 18 points against Arkansas, will be instrumental in Georgia's game plan. The Bulldogs have shown they can battle through adversity, as evidenced by their gritty performances against ranked opponents and their ability to stay competitive in tough road environments. While Florida enters the game with a superior record, Georgia's recent trajectory suggests they're a team on the rise. Their balanced offensive approach, featuring seven players capable of leading the team in scoring, provides unpredictability that could catch the Gators off guard. With their defensive improvements, offensive depth, and growing confidence, the Bulldogs are positioned to deliver a statement win and further solidify their NCAA tournament resume.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 5 Florida Gators are poised to continue their impressive 2024-25 campaign with a victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in their upcoming matchup. Florida's stellar season has been built on a foundation of offensive firepower and defensive tenacity, making them a formidable opponent for any team in the SEC. The Gators' backcourt trio of Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard, and Alijah Martin has been nothing short of spectacular, combining for an average of 46.4 points per game. Clayton Jr., in particular, has been a standout, leading the team with 17.2 points per game and showcasing his ability to take over games, as evidenced by his career-high 33-point performance against Kentucky. This offensive prowess, coupled with Florida's strong defensive efforts, has led to impressive victories, including a dominant 30-point win over then-No. 1 Tennessee.

Florida's success extends beyond their starting guards, with sophomore forward Alex Condon emerging as a dual-threat player. Condon's ability to score from both inside and outside, shooting 43% from three-point range, adds another dimension to the Gators' offense. Additionally, Florida's prowess on the offensive glass, ranking second in the SEC and fourth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage at 39.3%, gives them a significant advantage in second-chance opportunities. The Gators' defensive strength is equally impressive, leading the SEC in 2-point percentage defense at 44.1%. With four Quad 1 victories already under their belt and a chance to match the best 19-game start in program history, Florida has proven they can compete with the best. The Gators have all the tools necessary to secure a victory against Georgia and further cement their status as a top-tier team in college basketball.

Final Georgia-Florida Prediction & Pick

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are set for an intense SEC showdown on Saturday, at Exactech Arena. Florida enters the game with a strong 17-2 record, looking to continue their dominance after back-to-back wins. Georgia, sitting at 14-5 has the momentum and hunger to pull off an upset. Their balanced offensive approach, featuring multiple scoring threats, could challenge Florida's defensive vulnerabilities. The Gators have struggled defending perimeter shooters, which could play into Georgia's hands. The game promises to be a high-energy battle with tournament implications. Florida's home-court advantage and Walter Clayton Jr.'s potential to take over might give them a slight edge, but Georgia has shown they can compete with top-tier teams this season which should help them to keep it close and cover the spread on the road Saturday.

Final Georgia-Florida Prediction & Pick: Georgia +9.5 (-102), Over 147.5 (-115)