It isn't the best SEC matchup when the Georgia Bulldogs visit the Vanderbilt Commodores, but that doesn't mean we can't find a betting edge. Vanderbilt sits in 13th in the SEC, while Georgia is 11th. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Georgia-Vanderbilt prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Georgia has lost six consecutive games and covered just two. Georgia's last win on the road came on January 16th, beating South Carolina by five points as 6.5-point underdogs. Georgia sits in 11th in the SEC, a game back of LSU to avoid playing a play-in game in the conference playoffs. A win against Vanderbilt will keep them in contention, as they have an integral matchup on February 27th against LSU.

Vanderbilt doesn't have as much chance to get out of the play-in portion of the SEC playoffs. They are 13th in the conference and don't have much chance of making a run in March. They've lost eight of their last ten games, which includes a win over Missouri, who hasn't earned a victory in SEC play yet this season. Ezra Manjon is the unsung leader of the Commodores, averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists per game. Both marks lead the team in these categories.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Vanderbilt Odds

Georgia: -2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -134

Vanderbilt: +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia may be struggling lately, but Vanderbilt has been getting blown out several times over their last four games. They escaped with a narrow victory over Texas A&M on February 13th but lost by an average of 27.3 points in the other three games.

Georgia isn't an efficient team, sitting in the mid-200s nationally in field goal percentage. They can score 76.1 points per game, largely due to a high volume of free-throw attempts and above-average three-point shooting. The Vanderbilt defense is one of the worst three-point-defending teams in the nation.

It isn't often that Georgia's defense is better than a team they are facing, especially in conference, but that changes in this game. Vanderbilt averages 66.3 points per game, sitting 333rd in scoring defense. Georgia ranks 259th in the country, allowing 74.4 points per game.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt has no reason for optimism this season. Most teams can at least perform well at home, but the Commodores are just 7-8 at Memorial Gymnasium. A matchup with the Bulldogs may be the first reason for optimism all season. Vanderbilt has won four consecutive games against Georgia.

Georgia looked to be a team on the rise, but their recent play shows they have a long way to go. The Bulldogs have lost six consecutive games and eight of their last ten. The Bulldogs were also profitable against the spread but have failed to cover in five of their past seven.

Final Georgia-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Georgia matches up well against Vanderbilt. They rely on three-point shooting to score most of their points, and Vanderbilt is one of the worst defending teams in the country from beyond the arc. Georgia has been better on the road than you'd think, boasting a 3-4 record. They've also covered four of their past five games on the road. Vanderbilt is just 7-8 at home and is 3-6-1 against the spread in their last ten. Georgia has more to play for than the Commodores, and Vanderbilt has no semblance of a home-court advantage. Take the Bulldogs to win and keep pace with LSU in the standings.

Final Georgia-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Georgia -2.5 (-104)