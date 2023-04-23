Keith Lee, a popular TikTok influencer, made a video prior to the highly-anticipated fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, predicting exactly how the fight would go. In the video, Lee confidently stated that Davis would counter any distance advantage Garcia had and knock him out in the 6th or 7th round with a body blow.

Despite the many professionals who believed the fight would go the distance with the possibility of a draw, Lee’s prediction turned out to be eerily accurate. Gervonta Davis ultimately dealt a crushing body blow to Ryan Garcia during the 7th round that led to his knockout seconds later.

Keith Lee a real fighter because he called that Tank Ryan fight perfectly. Bro called it, said why he called it that way, and then explained exactly how it would be happen. pic.twitter.com/awxPo6UU8z — Domo (@DapperDomo) April 23, 2023

For those unaware of who Keith Lee is, he’s currently the most popular food reviewer on social media. His niche is finding struggling businesses and providing honest reviews on his platform about their food, which then sends a frenzy of foodies to these restaurants after they view his videos. He saved a handful of drowning companies so far. Did we mention Lee is also a Bellator mixed martial artist?

Mr Beast asked TikTok creator Keith Lee to review his Chocolate bars The way he responded is awesome pic.twitter.com/ZReSpvFnOM — Hunter (@HUN2R) January 7, 2023

Lee’s background as a Bellator mixed martial artist likely played a role in his accurate prediction. While his popularity stems from his food critic videos on TikTok, Lee’s MMA nickname is “Killer.”

Since gaining popularity on social media, Lee has amassed over 12 million followers and is well-known for his particular and in-depth food critic videos that help struggling businesses. However, his recent prediction has also brought attention to his fighting background and ability to accurately predict fights.

While some may view Lee’s prediction as a coincidence, he impressed many with his knowledge and insight into the world of combat sports. Only time will tell if Lee will make any more predictions in the future, but for now, his accuracy in predicting the Garcia-Davis fight outcome has certainly turned heads.