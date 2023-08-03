Gervonta Davis didn't seem too impressed by Terence Crawford's win over Errol Spence Jr. this past weekend.

Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion following a ninth-round TKO victory over Spence in a one-sided contest that saw him score three knockdowns as well.

The manner of the victory saw Crawford draw plenty of plaudits while also cementing himself as the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world.

However, that hasn't changed the mind of Davis one bit when it comes to a potential fight between himself and Crawford.

In fact, “Tank” — coming off a TKO win over Ryan Garcia back in April — believes he would just need six rounds in a fight with the new welterweight king.

“147? You know he going to sleep,” Davis replied on a Twitter space when asked how a fight between himself and Crawford went at welterweight (via Daily Loud). “He ain't got no chance. … S**t, I got round six.”

Davis, of course, is a lightweight who competes at 135 pounds. The heaviest he's fought is at 140 pounds when he TKO'd Mario Barrios back in June 2021.

While the next division is 147 pounds and Davis carries nuclear knockout power for his small stature, he is already severely undersized at 140. That would be even more so the case if he fought at welterweight and against the best 147-pounder today in Crawford, no less.

However, that clearly isn't deterring Davis who believes he has the capability to not only beat Crawford, but put him to sleep as well.

For now, all we can do is speculate.