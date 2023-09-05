English forward Mason Greenwood has officially signed on loan with Getafe. The 21-year-old was poised to join Lazio on deadline day but couldn't find an agreement with the Serie A giants and moved to Spain instead. He will look forward to showcasing his talent against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

According to the reports from the Sports Bible, Greenwood has recorded a message for the Getafe fans. The 21-year-old appeared to be in a new haircut and looked optimistic about what was to come. He said, “Hi, Getafe fans, Mason here. I'm so happy to be here, and I can't wait to get started.”

Regardless of whether Greenwood landed in Getafe or Lazio, it is a win-win situation for Greenwood. The left-footed forward wanted to resume his professional career after being inactive since Manchester United opened an investigation on him for potential rape charges in January 2022. However, the Red Devils dropped those charges last week and initially had plans to reintegrate him back into the first team.

However, United suffered a backlash from different sets of fans for this move. Hence, the club decided to offload him at the end of the season. Initially, Greenwood feared for his career as he wasn't getting good suitors in Europe. However, Getafe provides him with an opportunity to go up against the biggest clubs in Europe. Moreover, it is also for personal satisfaction as he wants to erase the doubts that people have about him.

Once ranked as the best young forward in the Premier League could bring back those claims with a top performance in La Liga. Regardless of what you make of Greenwood, you will be waiting for him to be back in action.