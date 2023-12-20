Getafe's Mason Greenwood showcased his prowess as a "fantastic player" in a thrilling showdown against Atletico Madrid

Getafe‘s Mason Greenwood showcased his prowess as a “fantastic player” in a thrilling showdown against Atletico Madrid, earning praise from manager Jose Bordalas, reported by GOAL. Getafe, historically struggling against Diego Simeone's Atletico, delivered a resilient performance, securing a dramatic comeback to snatch a point at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Despite facing a 3-1 deficit after Atletico's Stefan Savic received a first-half red card, Getafe rallied late, with Greenwood, on loan from Manchester United, playing a pivotal role on the right side of the attack. Bordalas commended Greenwood's stellar performance, emphasizing the team's collective effort and resilience.

Bordalas expressed his admiration for Greenwood, stating, “I said it from the first day he arrived, he is a fantastic player, who would reach his best level little by little. We have treated him really well, and the whole team has played a great game.”

The match, marked by Getafe's refusal to concede defeat even at 3-1 down, showcased the team's fighting spirit and determination. Despite conceding goals, Getafe displayed dominance, earning pride from their manager for not giving up.

Mason Greenwood's loan spell at Getafe has been characterized by strong performances, prompting the club's desire to extend his stay in Madrid. However, Manchester United is expected to make a decision on Greenwood's future in the coming year.

Getafe, under the revitalized leadership of manager Jose Bordalas, has experienced a remarkable turnaround, evolving from a relegation-threatened position to European contention. The team, buoyed by newfound form, looks ahead to the new year, with a local derby against Rayo Vallecano marking their return to league action.