Getafe has taken a firm stance against offensive chants and behaviors directed at their players and staff during recent matches, reported by GOAL. The club issued a robust statement in response to derogatory chants and incidents that have marred the start of their La Liga campaign. The chants specifically targeted Mason Greenwood, a new signing for Getafe from Manchester United during the summer transfer window. The offensive chants included disturbing calls for harm to Greenwood during matches against Osasuna and Real Sociedad. Getafe has initiated legal and disciplinary proceedings against those responsible for the offensive chants.

Recent events during Getafe's clash with Athletic Club further escalated tensions, with manager Jose Bordalas being sent off and subjected to jeers from Athletic Club fans. Bordalas had requested medical assistance for an injured player to potentially “waste time” during their draw with Athletic Club, which led to criticism from the opposing supporters.

In response to these incidents, Getafe CF released a statement expressing their strong disapproval of the derogatory chants and insults. The club emphasized that such behavior damages not only their image but also the morale of their players and coaching staff. Getafe called for mutual respect and camaraderie within the passionate world of soccer.

The statement also highlighted the potential impact of such behavior on the refereeing collective and decision-making within the league. Getafe CF underscored the importance of treating players and coaches with respect, recognizing that they are not only professionals but also individuals with feelings and families.

While expressing their commitment to respecting organizations, rivals, and fellow members of the soccer community, Getafe CF emphasized that the time had come to defend the honorability of their players and coaching staff.

As of now, La Liga and the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) have not commented on the incident or Getafe's statements. Getafe is set to return to action at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday when they face Villarreal, hoping for a more respectful and sportsmanlike environment on and off the pitch.