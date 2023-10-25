One More Level is set to release the highly anticipated sequel to their well-received hardcore first-person cyberpunk slasher, Ghostrunner. Here is all the information you need to know about Ghostrunner 2, including its release date, gameplay, and story details.

Ghostrunner 2 Release Date: October 26, 2023

Ghostrunner 2 will be released on October 26, 2023 it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC through Steam, Epic, and GOG. Developed by One More Level and published by 505 Games, Ghostrunner 2 was announced back in May of this year during the 2023 PlayStation Showcase with the release date announcement trailer coming just three months later in August during Gamescom 2023.

Along with the release date announcement, the price and edition guide was also released.

Base Edition ($39.99, Digital and Physical) – Preorders will include the Traditional Katana Pack with two sword skins and two hand skins

Deluxe Edition ($49.99, Digital Only) – Includes everything in the base edition plus four hand skins, four sword skins, and a personalized hand hologram displaying the player's current username

Brutal Edition ($69.99, Digital Only) – Includes everything in both previous editions plus 48 hours of early access starting Tuesday, October 24. Brutal Edition also comes with the Ghostrunner 2 Season Pass which is worth $19.99. The Season Pass is advertised to feature a new Game Mode and four Asset Packs, as well as an Animated Sword, Hand, and Motorcycle Skin.

Gameplay

Will continue to follow Jack as he continues to explore the city of Dharma and beyond. Ghostrunner 2 will attempt to recapture the breakneck mayhem of the original while expanding on the foundations that were set before it. Players will now be able to explore the world outside Dharma Tower with Jack's brand-new motorbike. Boss fights will also be more interactive giving players the freedom to choose how to survive battles against the toughest opponents.

With new skills, new enemy types, and new game modes on top of all the fast-paced action that players loved about the first Ghostrunner. The sequel looks to be another homerun for One More Level and 505 Games.

Story

The trailers that have been released so far do not reveal much in the way of story but so far we know that the game picked up one year after the events of Ghostrunner with Jack having to take on a new threat assembling outside Dharma Tower, a violent AI cult set on reclaiming the world as their own.

For more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.